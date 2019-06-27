The Xolani Gwala Show

SAA still in spotlight at State Capture Inquriy


Guest: EWN Reporter Bonga Dlulane

Nehawu policy conference sits on 4th day

27 June 2019 12:57 PM
Gavin Watson questioned over tax payments

27 June 2019 12:36 PM
Concourt rules to keep Advocates Mrwebi, Jiba on roll

27 June 2019 12:25 PM
AG releases report on local government's audit results

26 June 2019 1:08 PM
Officials raid Westdene creche where minors died

26 June 2019 1:00 PM
Ordinary South Africans ready to withdraw savings if pension assets prescribed

26 June 2019 12:46 PM
State Capture Commission hears testimony from CEO of SA Express

26 June 2019 12:27 PM
SANDF gets suspended for wearing hijab

26 June 2019 12:21 PM
SABC Radio Park fire extinguished, three workers receiving medical care

25 June 2019 1:15 PM
EWN Headlines
Mantashe calls on trade unions to work with govt to improve SA
Mantashe calls on trade unions to work with govt to improve SA

The minister explained that if Nehawu and other unions do not play their role of being progressive leaders in the state, then the country is in trouble.

No evidence MPs stole copies of Constitution - Parly
No evidence MPs stole copies of Constitution - Parly

An investigation was launched last week after it emerged that some MPs were unable to get leather-bound copies of the supreme law of the land because they had 'disappeared'.
DA to head to court to regain control of Cederberg municipality
DA to head to court to regain control of Cederberg municipality

DA councillors were booted from their executive positions after the African National Congress (ANC) brought a motion to remove the mayor.

