Opposition parties react to Makhura's SOPA

Brexit No-deal likely on the cards

1 July 2019 1:27 PM
City responds to recent spate of attacks on emergency services personnel

1 July 2019 1:05 PM
AG report shows R5 billion irregular and fruitless expenditure incurred by Tshwane

1 July 2019 12:56 PM
Residents brace themselves for tariff hikes

1 July 2019 12:34 PM
Youth shine on the 200 M&G Young South Africans list

28 June 2019 1:14 PM
Attacks on ambulance crew continue unabated

28 June 2019 1:12 PM
SAA continue with testimony at State Capture Commission

28 June 2019 1:01 PM
Murder rates go up in Cape Town

28 June 2019 12:50 PM
Questions raised about SAHRC settling out of court with Agrizzi

28 June 2019 12:33 PM
EWN Headlines
Hong Kong descends into chaos as protesters storm legislature
Hong Kong descends into chaos as protesters storm legislature

A small group, mostly students wearing hard hats and masks, used a metal trolley, poles and pieces of scaffolding to hack through reinforced glass and charge at the government compound.

DA vows to fight appointment of ANC’s ‘rogue gallery’ in Parliament
DA vows to fight appointment of ANC’s ‘rogue gallery’ in Parliament

A total of 33 oversight committees are scheduled to meet for the first time this week to elect chairs. The DA is opposing the ANC’s list of MPs to lead committees.

Cosmo City residents slam CoJ over EMS suspension, poor service delivery
Cosmo City residents slam CoJ over EMS suspension, poor service delivery

The residents have criticised the City of Johannesburg for not just suspending ambulance services to the community but also for poor service delivery.
