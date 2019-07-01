Guest: Solly Msimanga | DA Caucus leader in the Gauteng Legislature
Opposition parties react to Makhura's SOPA
1 July 2019 1:27 PM
City responds to recent spate of attacks on emergency services personnel
1 July 2019 1:05 PM
AG report shows R5 billion irregular and fruitless expenditure incurred by Tshwane
1 July 2019 12:56 PM
1 July 2019 12:34 PM
28 June 2019 1:14 PM
28 June 2019 1:12 PM
28 June 2019 1:01 PM
28 June 2019 12:50 PM
Questions raised about SAHRC settling out of court with Agrizzi
28 June 2019 12:33 PM