Jason Rohde granted leave to appeal conviction

CPUT becomes first university to roll out ARVs to students

2 July 2019 1:23 PM
Minister of Education presents Talis results

2 July 2019 1:06 PM
Process for electing Parliament's chairpersons begins

2 July 2019 12:56 PM
Std Bank can no longer deduct clients' accounts to settle debts without their permission

2 July 2019 12:50 PM
President Ramaphosa vs Mkhwebane battle continues

2 July 2019 12:38 PM
Former Minister of Transport testifies at State Capture Inquiry

2 July 2019 12:24 PM
Brexit No-deal likely on the cards

1 July 2019 1:27 PM
Opposition parties react to Makhura's SOPA

1 July 2019 1:18 PM
City responds to recent spate of attacks on emergency services personnel

1 July 2019 1:05 PM
EWN Headlines
Malema: DA decision to fine homeless people shows they're anti-black
EFF leader Julius Malema said at a briefing on Tuesday that the party would not be voting for the DA where it required votes from the party.
Gauteng DA oppose Makhura’s plans for academic hospitals
DA Gauteng shadow Health MEC Jack Bloom said that the party welcomed Gauteng Premier David Makhura's promises to fix the state of hospitals in the province but believed it would be a disaster if the national government took over the running of the academic hospitals.
Malema: Ramaphosa decision not to act against Gordhan an insult to Constitution
EFF leader Julius Malema was speaking at a briefing in Braamfontein on Tuesday where he called for President Cyril Ramaphosa to subject Pravin Gordhan to prosecution.
