The Xolani Gwala Show

Alexandra power cuts and Eskom cuts power in Pretoria


Guests Isaac Mangena | Head of Communications at City Power Daphne Mokoena | Eskom's senior manager for operations and maintenance

Libya airstrike

4 July 2019 1:35 PM
Public Enterprises committee calls for lifestyle audits of board members of SOEs

4 July 2019 1:23 PM
Today's update on the State Capture Commission

4 July 2019 1:20 PM
Tshwane ANC reponse to AG's Report

4 July 2019 1:14 PM
President Ramaphosa in Lesotho

4 July 2019 1:08 PM
EFF looses bid to declare Riotous Assemblies Act unconstitutional

4 July 2019 1:07 PM
Striking workers threaten Durban July

3 July 2019 1:18 PM
President Ramaphosa heads to Lesotho

3 July 2019 1:11 PM
Former Justice DG testifies at the State Capture Inquiry

3 July 2019 12:46 PM
EWN Headlines
Zondo inquiry told poor communication led to Gupta landing at Waterkloof
Zondo inquiry told poor communication led to Gupta landing at Waterkloof

Over 200 wedding guests landed at the national key point for the event in 2013 which is reserved only for presidents and their deputies.
Lesotho govt and opposition sign agreement to open Parliament to reforms
Lesotho govt and opposition sign agreement to open Parliament to reforms

The opposition was not making guarantees about the motion of no confidence in Prime Minister Tom Thabane.
DA gives Gauteng premier until August to scrap e-tolls or face dispute motion
DA gives Gauteng premier until August to scrap e-tolls or face dispute motion

The Democratic Alliance (DA) said it would bring a motion of an inter-governmental dispute next month if Premier David Makhura failed to dismantle e-tolls in Gauteng.
