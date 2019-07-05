The Xolani Gwala Show

Red Ants licence suspended


Guest: Moeketsi Monaheng | From Right2Know Gauteng and a resident of Ivory Park

Business Confidence Index increases slightly but remains flat

5 July 2019 12:58 PM
Ramaphosa addresses digital technology summit

5 July 2019 12:36 PM
The case against Agrizzi and 3 former Bosasa execs postponed to October

5 July 2019 12:31 PM
Northern Cape Premier delivers his SOPA

5 July 2019 12:25 PM
Libya airstrike

4 July 2019 1:35 PM
Alexandra power cuts and Eskom cuts power in Pretoria

4 July 2019 1:31 PM
Public Enterprises committee calls for lifestyle audits of board members of SOEs

4 July 2019 1:23 PM
Today's update on the State Capture Commission

4 July 2019 1:20 PM
Tshwane ANC reponse to AG's Report

4 July 2019 1:14 PM
EWN Headlines
Muslim Judicial Council will take SANDF hijab case to HRC
Muslim Judicial Council will take SANDF hijab case to HRC

Major Fatima Isaacs and the council said they would lodge a complaint with the Human Rights Commission.
Convicted fraudster Zukisa Faku resigns from Parliament
Convicted fraudster Zukisa Faku resigns from Parliament

She joined a long list of former ANC MPs who were forced to quit after the elections for different reasons.
Denel asks for R2.8bn state cash injection - CEO
Denel asks for R2.8bn state cash injection - CEO

Denel, a cornerstone of the country’s once-mighty defence industry, is one of several state firms whose finances were damaged by years of mismanagement during former President Jacob Zuma’s tenure.
