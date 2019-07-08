The Xolani Gwala Show

Eleven fatal shootings in Phillipi during the weekend


Guests Reneilwe Serero | Spokesperson for Minister of Police Albert Fritz | MEC for Community Safety in the Western Cape

ANC still mum on Mayor Zandile Gumede

8 July 2019 1:12 PM
Science and Technology fraternity mourns Mandla Maseko

8 July 2019 1:06 PM
Cosatu calls on Ramaphosa to take action against Mboweni on etolls comments

8 July 2019 1:01 PM
Treasury denies SABC government bailout

8 July 2019 12:41 PM
Treasury denies SABC government bailout

8 July 2019 12:34 PM
Former PIC CEO Dan Matjila testifies at PIC Inquiry

8 July 2019 12:29 PM
Bruce Koloane expected to testify at State Capture Inquiry

8 July 2019 12:25 PM
Red Ants licence suspended

5 July 2019 1:09 PM
Business Confidence Index increases slightly but remains flat

5 July 2019 12:58 PM
EWN Headlines
DA accuses Ndabeni-Abrahams of misleading Parly over SABC guarantee
DA accuses Ndabeni-Abrahams of misleading Parly over SABC guarantee

Communications Minister Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams appeared before Parliament last week where she said she was prepared to quit her job rather than give a loan to the cash-strapped public broadcaster.
Dan Matjila: Deputy finmin shouldn't have say in finance sector investments
Dan Matjila: Deputy finmin shouldn't have say in finance sector investments

Former Public Investment Corporation (PIC) CEO Dan Matjila said the deputy finance minister, who chairs the corporation’s board, should not be involved in decisions regarding the investment of enterprises which fall under the purview of the finance industry.
Congolese 'Terminator' rebel guilty of war crimes
Congolese 'Terminator' rebel guilty of war crimes

Bosco Ntaganda, 45, was a 'key leader' who gave orders to 'target and kill civilians' in Democratic Republic of Congo's volatile, mineral-rich Ituri region in 2002 and 2003, head judge Robert Fremr said.
