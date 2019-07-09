The Xolani Gwala Show

Warrants of arrest issued for Mampintsha and Babes Wodumo


Guest: Natasha Cara | NPA Spokesperson in KZN

Trump continues to criticize UK ambassador

9 July 2019 1:45 PM
Update on AU resolutions

9 July 2019 1:33 PM
Drugs and alcohol abuse costs SA businesses dearly, study shows

9 July 2019 1:26 PM
City of Johannesburg to deal with illegal water and power connections

9 July 2019 1:16 PM
Dan Matjila continues his testimony at the PIC Inquiry and denies VBS loan

9 July 2019 1:05 PM
Bruce Koloane admits to name-dropping at State Capture Inquiry

9 July 2019 12:51 PM
Government to go ahead with plans to trim sector wage bill

9 July 2019 12:42 PM
NPA drops racketeering charges against Johan Booysen

9 July 2019 12:33 PM
ANC still mum on Mayor Zandile Gumede

8 July 2019 1:12 PM
EWN Headlines
No silver bullet will bring an end to school violence - Motshekga
The minister said the violence in some government schools was out of control, but emphasised that school safety remains the responsibility of provincial departments.

Pinetown woman accused of Siphumelele Mzimba murder abandons bail bid
Nazareth community members gathered outside the Pinetown Magistrates Court where the 39-year-old suspect appeared, calling for life imprisonment.
KZN Finance MEC Pillay to deliver maiden budget speech
Ravi Pillay was set to use the occasion to outline his fiscal vision for KZN over the next five years.
