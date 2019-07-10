The Xolani Gwala Show

Update on State Capture Inquiry


Guest: Barry Bateman | EWN reporter

Bruce Koloane's job secure despite State Capture Inquiry

10 July 2019 12:26 PM
Trump continues to criticize UK ambassador

9 July 2019 1:45 PM
Warrants of arrest issued for Mampintsha and Babes Wodumo

9 July 2019 1:43 PM
Update on AU resolutions

9 July 2019 1:33 PM
Drugs and alcohol abuse costs SA businesses dearly, study shows

9 July 2019 1:26 PM
City of Johannesburg to deal with illegal water and power connections

9 July 2019 1:16 PM
Dan Matjila continues his testimony at the PIC Inquiry and denies VBS loan

9 July 2019 1:05 PM
Bruce Koloane admits to name-dropping at State Capture Inquiry

9 July 2019 12:51 PM
Government to go ahead with plans to trim sector wage bill

9 July 2019 12:42 PM
EWN Headlines
Cop wounded in Philippi East shooting
The officer was on patrol with colleagues on Tuesday night, when they came across two groups of people along a road.

Tensions rise between KZN ANCYL, ANCWL over eThekwini Mayor Zandile Gumede
The ANCYL don’t want corruption accused Zandile Gumede to resume her duties as eThekwini mayor but the women’s organisation said it would fight for her to be at work, with some members threatening to bring Durban to a standstill if that’s not the case.
WATCH LIVE: Memorial service for Mandla 'Afronaut' Maseko
The aspiring astronaut died in a motorcycle accident at the weekend.
