The Xolani Gwala Show

Bruce Koloane's job secure despite State Capture Inquiry


Guest: Clayson Monyela | Head of Public Diplomacy at Dirco 

Dan Matjila continues with PIC testimony

10 July 2019 12:48 PM
Update on State Capture Inquiry

10 July 2019 12:20 PM
Trump continues to criticize UK ambassador

9 July 2019 1:45 PM
Warrants of arrest issued for Mampintsha and Babes Wodumo

9 July 2019 1:43 PM
Update on AU resolutions

9 July 2019 1:33 PM
Drugs and alcohol abuse costs SA businesses dearly, study shows

9 July 2019 1:26 PM
City of Johannesburg to deal with illegal water and power connections

9 July 2019 1:16 PM
Dan Matjila continues his testimony at the PIC Inquiry and denies VBS loan

9 July 2019 1:05 PM
Bruce Koloane admits to name-dropping at State Capture Inquiry

9 July 2019 12:51 PM
EWN Headlines
Nxesi: Govt must stick to labour market policies to improve access to jobs
Labour Minister Thulas Nxesi delivered his budget vote speech on Wednesday morning in Parliament.
Dan Matjila: Emails were used to engineer my demise
On Wednesday was Matjila's third day on the stand and he gave further insight into the deals that were struck at the PIC and the series of events at the time.

ArcelorMittal SA to cut more than 2,000 jobs, shares drop
The company employed around 8,850 people in 2018, according to its annual report for that year.
