Dept. of Higher Education budget vote


Guest: Blade Nzimande | Minister of Higher Education, Science and Technology

Police Minister deploys SANDF to fight Cape Town gang violence

12 July 2019 12:57 PM
50 injured in chemical gas explosion

12 July 2019 12:45 PM
Babes Wodumo drops charges against Mampintsha

12 July 2019 12:42 PM
Duduzane Zuma found not guilty on culpable homicide charges

12 July 2019 12:29 PM
The Volkswagen Beettle is about to become extinct

11 July 2019 1:20 PM
Regulation of Airbnb to kill economy?

11 July 2019 1:14 PM
DA conducts oversight inspection of "tender toilets" in Ekhuruleni

11 July 2019 1:07 PM
Update on PIC Commission

11 July 2019 12:49 PM
Global Corruption Barometer confirms belief that corruption is on the rise

11 July 2019 12:42 PM
EWN Headlines
AB de Villiers: I made no demands to be in Proteas World Cup squad
De Villiers was responding to earlier reports that he had made himself available for selection just 24 hours before the Proteas squad for the tournament was announced.
Duduzane Zuma’s judgment in 10 points
A breakdown of the key points Magistrate Tebogo Thupatlase delivered during Duduzane Zuma's culpable homicide and reckless driving case.
De Lille: I won’t hesitate to sue those who tried to smear my name
The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) declined to prosecute Patricia de Lille for two complaints dating back to her time as Cape Town mayor.
