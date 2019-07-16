The Xolani Gwala Show

FF+ welcomes the deregistration of BLF as a political party


Guest: Wouter Wessels | FF+ MP

State of Leadership in South Africa

16 July 2019 12:57 PM
ANC S G on what has been said by Zuma at State Capture Commission so far

16 July 2019 12:50 PM
DA's Natasha Mazzone on what Zuma has said at the State Capture Inquiry

16 July 2019 12:42 PM
Zuma supporters wants ANC to deal with spy allegations

16 July 2019 12:34 PM
Latest from the State Capture Inquiry

16 July 2019 12:22 PM
Zuma at Zondo: analysis by Thokozani Chilenga-Butao

15 July 2019 1:09 PM
Joburg's first in-mall CrestAquarium

12 July 2019 1:10 PM
Dept. of Higher Education budget vote

12 July 2019 1:04 PM
Police Minister deploys SANDF to fight Cape Town gang violence

12 July 2019 12:57 PM
EWN Headlines
Zuma’s lawyers object to line of questioning at Zondo inquiry
Zuma’s lawyers object to line of questioning at Zondo inquiry

Jacob Zuma’s lawyers said he was being treated unfairly and ambushed into a cross-examination about issues he was not prepared to deal with.

Peter Moyo: Old Mutual has a case to answer
Peter Moyo: Old Mutual has a case to answer

Moyo is demanding his job back from the country's second-biggest insurer and to clear his name.
WATCH LIVE: Jacob Zuma's second day of state capture testimony
WATCH LIVE: Jacob Zuma's second day of state capture testimony

Former President Jacob Zuma will return to the Zondo commission of inquiry this morning where he will continue to respond to the allegations of state capture levelled against him.
