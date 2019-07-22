The Xolani Gwala Show

SACP launches #HandsOffOurdemocracy campaign


Guest: Alex Mashilo | SACP Spokesperson

Loopholes in Public Protector's report on President's campaign funding?

22 July 2019 12:30 PM
Concourt rules against Mkhwebane in SARB matter

22 July 2019 12:26 PM
Iconic South African Play, Sarafina, debuts tonight with controversy.

19 July 2019 1:19 PM
SANDF deployment in the Western Cape

19 July 2019 12:59 PM
Lenasia South residents protest over land grabs

19 July 2019 12:49 PM
Zuma wants to withdraw from State Capture Inquiry

19 July 2019 12:29 PM
Public Protector finds that Ramaphosa misled Parliament

19 July 2019 12:24 PM
Is FaceApp threatening user safety?

18 July 2019 1:11 PM
Update on why the army hasn't been deployed yet in the Western Cape

18 July 2019 1:06 PM
EWN Headlines
Cold front approaching CT expected to bring snow
This weekend, the Swartberg mountain range, Matroosberg and even parts of Greyton experienced snow.
Joburg Mayor Mashaba writes to MEC Maile over Lenasia south protests
Johannesburg Mayor Herman Mashaba said there was a need for him and Gauteng Housing MEC Lebogang Maile to work together to avoid the trends of the past.
ConCourt dismisses Mkhwebane's appeal against Bankorp costs order
The Constitutional Court has dismissed Advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s appeal against a personal costs order.
