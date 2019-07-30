The Xolani Gwala Show

Omotoso trial rolled over to tomorrow


Guest: EWN Reporter Shamiela Fisher

Deployment of SANDF not bringing any solutions to the Western Cape

30 July 2019 12:53 PM
Public Protector's Office responds to North Gauteng High Court judgment

30 July 2019 12:38 PM
SA unemployment rate jumps to 29%, the worst since 2008

30 July 2019 12:32 PM
Tshwane on standstill during ongoing protests

30 July 2019 12:19 PM
Tshwane bus strike - update

29 July 2019 1:19 PM
Land reform report

29 July 2019 1:16 PM
ANC Youth league camp - Guerilla training, gun handling and military training

29 July 2019 1:13 PM
Population stats released by Statistics South Africa

29 July 2019 12:33 PM
Shock as Sam Meyiwa, father of Senzo Meyiwa, dies

29 July 2019 12:29 PM
EWN Headlines
More consultation required in Public Protector’s office, says outgoing deputy
In an interview, outgoing deputy Public Protector Kevin Malunga has detailed the weaknesses of the office, including a lack of consultation between officials.
Pastor Timothy Omotoso rape trial gets new judge
Judge Irma Schoeman has been appointed to preside over the trial in the Port Elizabeth High Court.
Mogoeng: State of court buildings affects administration of justice
Public Works and Infrastructure Minister Patricia de Lille on Tuesday announced that more than R260 million has been allocated to repair and maintain court buildings across the country.

