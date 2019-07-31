The Xolani Gwala Show

Presidency quiet amidst unemployment rate shock


Guest: Isaac Mathekgo Economist

More organizations invite black people to shooting range training

More organizations invite black people to shooting range training

31 July 2019 12:57 PM
MEC Maile writes Tshwane mayor a letter addressing Mosola golden handshake

MEC Maile writes Tshwane mayor a letter addressing Mosola golden handshake

31 July 2019 12:42 PM
Peter Moyo pitches for work despite Old Mutual's appeal

Peter Moyo pitches for work despite Old Mutual's appeal

31 July 2019 12:36 PM
Deployment of SANDF not bringing any solutions to the Western Cape

Deployment of SANDF not bringing any solutions to the Western Cape

30 July 2019 12:53 PM
Public Protector's Office responds to North Gauteng High Court judgment

Public Protector's Office responds to North Gauteng High Court judgment

30 July 2019 12:38 PM
SA unemployment rate jumps to 29%, the worst since 2008

SA unemployment rate jumps to 29%, the worst since 2008

30 July 2019 12:32 PM
Omotoso trial rolled over to tomorrow

Omotoso trial rolled over to tomorrow

30 July 2019 12:23 PM
Tshwane on standstill during ongoing protests

Tshwane on standstill during ongoing protests

30 July 2019 12:19 PM
Tshwane bus strike - update

Tshwane bus strike - update

29 July 2019 1:19 PM
Features
The Future of Education, with Africa Melane
The Future of Education, with Africa Melane

As part of the iMadiba Project sponsored by Sanlam, Africa Melane hosts a conversation with thought-leaders in education.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

A wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
RMB Solutionist Thinking
RMB Solutionist Thinking

Bruce Whitfield presents an insightful new series that celebrates great thinking and what it takes to be a solutionist thinker.
Absa Insights 2019
Absa Insights 2019

Demonstrating Absa's global reach and expertise, providing access to corners of industries we wouldn’t necessarily have access to.
EWN Headlines
Robbers hit Cape Quarter jewellery store
Robbers hit Cape Quarter jewellery store

Suspects targeted a jewellery store on Wednesday morning.

IFP calls for eThekwini city manager to vacate office over Gumede graft matter
IFP calls for eThekwini city manager to vacate office over Gumede graft matter

The party’s eThekwini caucus leader Mdu Nkosi said he believed that Sipho Nzuza was cooperating with the Hawks in a bid to secure a more lenient punishment.
Second suspect arrested for murder of Ukraine hiker in Hout Bay
Second suspect arrested for murder of Ukraine hiker in Hout Bay

Ukrainian Ivan Ivanov was stabbed to death last Saturday while hiking in the area.
Crimeline

Send your anonymous tip-offs to 32211 (SMS charged at R1) or visit www.crimeline.co.za

LeadSA

Do the right thing. Visit www.leadsa.co.za

© Primedia Broadcasting

Terms & Conditions

Connect With Us