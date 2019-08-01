The Xolani Gwala Show

President awaits progress report on job summit


Guest: Mike Shingange | Cosatu Deputy President

Fears of Ebola spreading outside DRC borders

1 August 2019 1:05 PM
DA in Mpumalanga to lay charges following school poisoning incident

1 August 2019 12:56 PM
Health department to enforce warning labels on food

1 August 2019 12:51 PM
SACP in Durban calls for Zandile Gumede's head

1 August 2019 12:36 PM
Party funding public hearings begin

1 August 2019 12:22 PM
Public Protector and Ramaphosa legal battle continues

1 August 2019 12:20 PM
Solidarity furnishes Denel with legal papers and announces legal action

31 July 2019 1:20 PM
More organizations invite black people to shooting range training

31 July 2019 12:57 PM
MEC Maile writes Tshwane mayor a letter addressing Mosola golden handshake

31 July 2019 12:42 PM
EWN Headlines
Post Office CEO Mark Barnes resigns
In a statement released on Thursday afternoon, Post Office board member Charles Nwaila said the parties were in agreement on an amicable separation.
KZN legislature approves Appropriation Bill
Premier Sihle Zikalala said that the bill, which was in excess of R130 billion, prioritised among others provision of a better education and improving healthcare facilities.
IEC told to lower political funding declaration to R50k
For two days, the Independent Electoral Commission will hold hearings on draft regulations for the Political Party Funding Act which was signed into law earlier this year.
