City of Tshwane and unions reach deal


Guests
Rudy de Bruin | Tshwane regional manager of the Independent Municipal & Allied Trade Union (Imatu)
Koena Ramatlou | General Secretary for SAMWU

BLSA wanting firm plans from government

2 August 2019 1:06 PM
Three women dying daily at the hands of their partners in SA

2 August 2019 12:58 PM
Update on SASSA beneficiary grants that have not been paid

2 August 2019 12:53 PM
Motion of No Confidence against Herman Mashaba

2 August 2019 12:48 PM
Update on yesterday's unrest in the Jhb CBD

2 August 2019 12:32 PM
Fears of Ebola spreading outside DRC borders

1 August 2019 1:05 PM
DA in Mpumalanga to lay charges following school poisoning incident

1 August 2019 12:56 PM
Health department to enforce warning labels on food

1 August 2019 12:51 PM
SACP in Durban calls for Zandile Gumede's head

1 August 2019 12:36 PM
Features
The Future of Education, with Africa Melane
As part of the iMadiba Project sponsored by Sanlam, Africa Melane hosts a conversation with thought-leaders in education.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
A wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
RMB Solutionist Thinking
Bruce Whitfield presents an insightful new series that celebrates great thinking and what it takes to be a solutionist thinker.
Absa Insights 2019
Demonstrating Absa's global reach and expertise, providing access to corners of industries we wouldn’t necessarily have access to.
EWN Headlines
ANC NEC disbands Western Cape PEC
The party said that the decision was taken by the national executive committee at last week's meeting.
Some shop owners, vendors in Joburg CBD refuse to trade after police clashes
Officers on Thursday targeted shops allegedly selling counterfeit goods, leading to running battles with business operators.
Minister praises outgoing Sapo CEO Mark Barnes for strengthening institution
Communications Minister Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams praised Barnes for playing an integral role in strengthening the organisation.

