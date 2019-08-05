The Xolani Gwala Show

Accountability Now lays charges the Public Protector


Guest: Paul Hoffman | director at Accountability Now

Sanef, EFF face off in court over intimidation of journalists

5 August 2019 1:15 PM
Magistrate recuses himself in the in Adam Catzavelos case

5 August 2019 1:09 PM
Minister of small business development receives briefing on counterfeit goods in Jhb CBD

5 August 2019 12:59 PM
Presidency addresses leaked emails

5 August 2019 12:53 PM
SABC releases report on editorial interference

5 August 2019 12:25 PM
BLSA wanting firm plans from government

2 August 2019 1:06 PM
Three women dying daily at the hands of their partners in SA

2 August 2019 12:58 PM
Update on SASSA beneficiary grants that have not been paid

2 August 2019 12:53 PM
Motion of No Confidence against Herman Mashaba

2 August 2019 12:48 PM
EWN Headlines
Malema’s attacks on journalists designed to intimidate, court hears
This was among the submissions made by counsel for the South African National Editors Forum (Sanef) and five journalists who have turned to the courts to stop the abuse.
SA's private-sector activity slips further in July - PMI
IHS Markit’s Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) fell to 48.4 in July from 49.7 in June, further below the 50-point mark that separates expansion from growth.

District Six claimants ready to work with Didiza following court ruling
Last week, the Land Claims Court found former Minister Maite Nkoana-Mashabane didn’t comply with a court order to come up with a proper plan for restitution, shifting that responsibility to her successor.

