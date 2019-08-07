The Xolani Gwala Show

Hawks announce investigation into the Public Protector


Guest: Nthakoana Ngatane | EWN reporter

Clement Reads the Responds from Khusela Diko to the Breaking News

9 August 2019 1:11 PM
SA Jewish Board on Somerset West Private school over 'Nazi salutes'

9 August 2019 1:06 PM
SACC Meets with President Ramaphosa on Restoration of Hope

9 August 2019 12:59 PM
AfriForum questions the costs of NHI

9 August 2019 12:49 PM
Breaking news: the public protector spokesperson reaction

9 August 2019 12:45 PM
Nomgcobo Jiba asks Parliament to suspend process of her axing

9 August 2019 12:39 PM
Defence minister supports an amicable solution to Muslim headscarf issue

8 August 2019 1:30 PM
NHI Bill out for public comment

8 August 2019 1:14 PM
Zandile Gumede case postponed

8 August 2019 12:53 PM
Public Protector loses against Ramaphosa

8 August 2019 12:43 PM
EWN Headlines
US attorney general says 'appalled' to learn of Epstein's death
US attorney general says 'appalled' to learn of Epstein's death

Jeffrey Epstein, 66, was found unresponsive in his cell in the Special Housing Unit of the Metropolitan Correctional Center and transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead
Thuli Madonsela & other Trek4Mandela teammates summit Kilimanjaro
Thuli Madonsela & other Trek4Mandela teammates summit Kilimanjaro

The team will land back in South Africa at OR Tambo International Airport on 11 August.
Forum: SA immigration laws should be relaxed to accommodate foreigners
Forum: SA immigration laws should be relaxed to accommodate foreigners

Over 400 undocumented foreigners were arrested in Johannesburg this past week.
