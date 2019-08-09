The Xolani Gwala Show

SACC Meets with President Ramaphosa on Restoration of Hope


Guest: Bishop Malusi Mpumlwana | Secretary-General at South African Council of Churches

Clement Reads the Responds from Khusela Diko to the Breaking News

Clement Reads the Responds from Khusela Diko to the Breaking News

9 August 2019 1:11 PM
SA Jewish Board on Somerset West Private school over 'Nazi salutes'

SA Jewish Board on Somerset West Private school over 'Nazi salutes'

9 August 2019 1:06 PM
AfriForum questions the costs of NHI

AfriForum questions the costs of NHI

9 August 2019 12:49 PM
Breaking news: the public protector spokesperson reaction

Breaking news: the public protector spokesperson reaction

9 August 2019 12:45 PM
Nomgcobo Jiba asks Parliament to suspend process of her axing

Nomgcobo Jiba asks Parliament to suspend process of her axing

9 August 2019 12:39 PM
Defence minister supports an amicable solution to Muslim headscarf issue

Defence minister supports an amicable solution to Muslim headscarf issue

8 August 2019 1:30 PM
NHI Bill out for public comment

NHI Bill out for public comment

8 August 2019 1:14 PM
Zandile Gumede case postponed

Zandile Gumede case postponed

8 August 2019 12:53 PM
Public Protector loses against Ramaphosa

Public Protector loses against Ramaphosa

8 August 2019 12:43 PM
Features
The Future of Education, with Africa Melane
The Future of Education, with Africa Melane

As part of the iMadiba Project sponsored by Sanlam, Africa Melane hosts a conversation with thought-leaders in education.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

A wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
RMB Solutionist Thinking
RMB Solutionist Thinking

Bruce Whitfield presents an insightful new series that celebrates great thinking and what it takes to be a solutionist thinker.
Absa Insights 2019
Absa Insights 2019

Demonstrating Absa's global reach and expertise, providing access to corners of industries we wouldn’t necessarily have access to.
EWN Headlines
Radovan Krejcir's life not in danger, says Correctional Services
Radovan Krejcir's life not in danger, says Correctional Services

According to The Saturday Star, Krejcir's family believes that he will be murdered if he isn't moved out of the Leeuwkop Maximum Security prison.
Banyana defeat Zambia to defend Cosafa title
Banyana defeat Zambia to defend Cosafa title

Tiisetso Makhubela's first-half strike was enough for Banyana to retain the title against Zambia, who were making their first final appearance.
146 firearms seized, 140 suspects arrested during July in KZN
146 firearms seized, 140 suspects arrested during July in KZN

Police focused their operations in areas where intergroup conflict, stock theft and taxi violence are prevalent. Much of the information provided to police was received from ordinary citizens.
Crimeline

Send your anonymous tip-offs to 32211 (SMS charged at R1) or visit www.crimeline.co.za

LeadSA

Do the right thing. Visit www.leadsa.co.za

© Primedia Broadcasting

Terms & Conditions

Connect With Us