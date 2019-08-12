The Xolani Gwala Show

President Ramaphosa has been granted an interdict to suspend remedial action regarding CR17 funding


Guest: Barry Bateman | EWN reporter

SAA cancels all flights to Hong Kong

12 August 2019 1:20 PM
Undocumented foreign nationals arrested during a police raid in Jhb in court today

12 August 2019 1:11 PM
Public Works Minister going to court to set aside irregular appointments

12 August 2019 1:05 PM
Justice for Marikana mineworkers and their families

12 August 2019 12:53 PM
The latest update from the State Capture Inquiry

12 August 2019 12:35 PM
CEO and Co- Founder of Sygnia refutes that her company donated to CR17 campaign

12 August 2019 12:30 PM
Clement Reads the Responce from Khusela Diko to the Breaking News

9 August 2019 1:11 PM
SA Jewish Board on Somerset West Private school over 'Nazi salutes'

9 August 2019 1:06 PM
SACC Meets with President Ramaphosa on Restoration of Hope

9 August 2019 12:59 PM
