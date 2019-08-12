The Xolani Gwala Show

CEO and Co- Founder of Sygnia refutes that her company donated to CR17 campaign


Guest:   Magda Wierzycka | CEO at Sygnia Group 

SAA cancels all flights to Hong Kong

SAA cancels all flights to Hong Kong

12 August 2019 1:20 PM
Undocumented foreign nationals arrested during a police raid in Jhb in court today

Undocumented foreign nationals arrested during a police raid in Jhb in court today

12 August 2019 1:11 PM
Public Works Minister going to court to set aside irregular appointments

Public Works Minister going to court to set aside irregular appointments

12 August 2019 1:05 PM
Justice for Marikana mineworkers and their families

Justice for Marikana mineworkers and their families

12 August 2019 12:53 PM
The latest update from the State Capture Inquiry

The latest update from the State Capture Inquiry

12 August 2019 12:35 PM
President Ramaphosa has been granted an interdict to suspend remedial action regarding CR17 funding

President Ramaphosa has been granted an interdict to suspend remedial action regarding CR17 funding

12 August 2019 12:19 PM
Clement Reads the Responce from Khusela Diko to the Breaking News

Clement Reads the Responce from Khusela Diko to the Breaking News

9 August 2019 1:11 PM
SA Jewish Board on Somerset West Private school over 'Nazi salutes'

SA Jewish Board on Somerset West Private school over 'Nazi salutes'

9 August 2019 1:06 PM
SACC Meets with President Ramaphosa on Restoration of Hope

SACC Meets with President Ramaphosa on Restoration of Hope

9 August 2019 12:59 PM
Features
The Future of Education, with Africa Melane
The Future of Education, with Africa Melane

As part of the iMadiba Project sponsored by Sanlam, Africa Melane hosts a conversation with thought-leaders in education.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

A wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
RMB Solutionist Thinking
RMB Solutionist Thinking

Bruce Whitfield presents an insightful new series that celebrates great thinking and what it takes to be a solutionist thinker.
Absa Insights 2019
Absa Insights 2019

Demonstrating Absa's global reach and expertise, providing access to corners of industries we wouldn’t necessarily have access to.
EWN Headlines
Funds allocated to Estina were not classified correctly, Zondo hears
Funds allocated to Estina were not classified correctly, Zondo hears

Treasury’s former deputy director general in the Free State Anna Fourie outlined how Estina was contracted as a service provider and beneficiary against public financial management principles.

Cases of cops arrested in JHB CBD raids postponed
Cases of cops arrested in JHB CBD raids postponed

The cops appeared in court on Monday along with undocumented foreign nationals who were sent to a repatriation centre on the West Rand.
Right2Know ‘concerned’ about Ramaphosa, Mkhwebane public spat
Right2Know ‘concerned’ about Ramaphosa, Mkhwebane public spat

Cyril Ramaphosa was granted an application to suspend Busisiwe Mkhwebane's remedial action concerning funding for his ANC presidential election in 2017.
Crimeline

Send your anonymous tip-offs to 32211 (SMS charged at R1) or visit www.crimeline.co.za

LeadSA

Do the right thing. Visit www.leadsa.co.za

© Primedia Broadcasting

Terms & Conditions

Connect With Us