Guest: Nkosikhona Duma | EWN Reporter
Public Order Police on high alert in Durban to prevent protests arising from Zandile Gumede's axing
|
13 August 2019 1:09 PM
|
13 August 2019 1:02 PM
|
Latest from State Capture Inquiry: Jiba wants to cross-examine Agrizzi
|
13 August 2019 12:58 PM
|
Adv Mahlodi Sam Muofhe appointed as the new head of the domestic branch of the State Security Agency
|
13 August 2019 12:52 PM
|
The African Diaspora Forum (ADF) takes legal action against the state for maltreatment of foreign nationals
|
13 August 2019 12:37 PM
|
Former minister Derek Hanekom sues Zuma for R500 000 for defamation
|
13 August 2019 12:26 PM
|
12 August 2019 1:20 PM
|
Undocumented foreign nationals arrested during a police raid in Jhb in court today
|
12 August 2019 1:11 PM
|
Public Works Minister going to court to set aside irregular appointments
|
12 August 2019 1:05 PM