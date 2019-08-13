The Xolani Gwala Show

Latest from State Capture Inquiry: Jiba wants to cross-examine Agrizzi


Guest: Nthakoana Ngatane | EWN reporter

AMCU making small progress on wage talks

13 August 2019 1:09 PM
Sanef calls for submissions on ethics and media credibility

13 August 2019 1:02 PM
Adv Mahlodi Sam Muofhe appointed as the new head of the domestic branch of the State Security Agency

13 August 2019 12:52 PM
The African Diaspora Forum (ADF) takes legal action against the state for maltreatment of foreign nationals

13 August 2019 12:37 PM
Public Order Police on high alert in Durban to prevent protests arising from Zandile Gumede's axing

13 August 2019 12:32 PM
Former minister Derek Hanekom sues Zuma for R500 000 for defamation

13 August 2019 12:26 PM
SAA cancels all flights to Hong Kong

12 August 2019 1:20 PM
Undocumented foreign nationals arrested during a police raid in Jhb in court today

12 August 2019 1:11 PM
Public Works Minister going to court to set aside irregular appointments

12 August 2019 1:05 PM
EWN Headlines
Jonas: There’d be no state capture if ANC wasn’t captured
Mcebisi Jonas was speaking at the launch of his book 'After Dawn: Hope After State Capture' on Tuesday evening.
Lesufi ‘concerned’ over evidence tempering claims in Vosloorus school rape
It's understood the 16-year-old was assaulted last month allegedly by two matriculants at the Thuto Lesedi Secondary School in Vosloorus.
Butterworth remains volatile following protest
On Monday, police arrested 16 people after angry residents took to the streets demanding an end to the lack of water.
