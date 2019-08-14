The Xolani Gwala Show

Is the axing of Zandile Gumede as mayor of an incompetent municipality a sign of things to come?


Clement explores this with Paul Berkowitz who is the Director of Hlaziya Solutions.

The advertising regulator says NO to the use of "no alcohol" by Savanna

14 August 2019 1:38 PM
High Court rules that Zephany Nurse can now reveal her true identity

14 August 2019 1:29 PM
ANC NEC wants a 60-40 gender representation in the Gauteng government

14 August 2019 1:06 PM
Elijah Mhlanga's tweets inappropriate and therefore condemned

14 August 2019 12:53 PM
Public Protector's legal team files records of evidence regarding CR17

14 August 2019 12:40 PM
AMCU making small progress on wage talks

13 August 2019 1:09 PM
Sanef calls for submissions on ethics and media credibility

13 August 2019 1:02 PM
Latest from State Capture Inquiry: Jiba wants to cross-examine Agrizzi

13 August 2019 12:58 PM
Adv Mahlodi Sam Muofhe appointed as the new head of the domestic branch of the State Security Agency

13 August 2019 12:52 PM
EWN Headlines
DUT orders independent inquiry into murder of Mlungisi Madonsela
DUT orders independent inquiry into murder of Mlungisi Madonsela

Mlungisi Madonsela was shot allegedly by a private security guard during student protests earlier in 2019.
Modise agrees to DA request to debate unemployment crisis
Modise agrees to DA request to debate unemployment crisis

DA leader Mmusi Maimane had written to Modise saying the debate was of national importance.
ANC to Makhura: Replace one male MEC with a female
ANC to Makhura: Replace one male MEC with a female

After this year’s elections, the party’s national executive committee (NEC) resolved that all provinces led by men must have 60% women in cabinet.
