High Court rules that Zephany Nurse can now reveal her true identity


Guest: Litha Stwayi | Attorney for Zephany Nurse at Centre for Child Law

The advertising regulator says NO to the use of "no alcohol" by Savanna

14 August 2019 1:38 PM
Is the axing of Zandile Gumede as mayor of an incompetent municipality a sign of things to come?

14 August 2019 1:18 PM
ANC NEC wants a 60-40 gender representation in the Gauteng government

14 August 2019 1:06 PM
Elijah Mhlanga's tweets inappropriate and therefore condemned

14 August 2019 12:53 PM
Public Protector's legal team files records of evidence regarding CR17

14 August 2019 12:40 PM
AMCU making small progress on wage talks

13 August 2019 1:09 PM
Sanef calls for submissions on ethics and media credibility

13 August 2019 1:02 PM
Latest from State Capture Inquiry: Jiba wants to cross-examine Agrizzi

13 August 2019 12:58 PM
Adv Mahlodi Sam Muofhe appointed as the new head of the domestic branch of the State Security Agency

13 August 2019 12:52 PM
Features
The Future of Education, with Africa Melane
As part of the iMadiba Project sponsored by Sanlam, Africa Melane hosts a conversation with thought-leaders in education.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
A wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
RMB Solutionist Thinking
Bruce Whitfield presents an insightful new series that celebrates great thinking and what it takes to be a solutionist thinker.
Absa Insights 2019
Demonstrating Absa's global reach and expertise, providing access to corners of industries we wouldn’t necessarily have access to.
EWN Headlines
Parly committee wants action against DBE spokesperson over 'sexist' tweets
Last week, Elijah Mhlanga tweeted sultry pictures of half-dressed men and women holding books while encouraging a culture of reading.
Amcu welcomes inclusion of unions in Nedlac
Nedlac is a forum where government, labour, business, and community discuss and formulate labour market policy.

China slams 'terrorist-like actions' by protesters at HK airport
Activists blockaded two terminals in the city on Tuesday in the latest escalation of a 10-week political crisis that has gripped the international finance hub and forced the closure of the airport.
