The Xolani Gwala Show

Some 123 843 vacancies in the Public Service remain unfilled


Clement brings in Minister of Public Service and Administration, Senzo Mchunu, to discuss this issue.

SADC Council of ministers meets in Tanzania

SADC Council of ministers meets in Tanzania

15 August 2019 1:12 PM
Nationals from four countries to start enjoying visa-free visits to SA

Nationals from four countries to start enjoying visa-free visits to SA

15 August 2019 1:03 PM
Concourt looks at whether independent candidates should contest national elections

Concourt looks at whether independent candidates should contest national elections

15 August 2019 12:57 PM
A night of looting in Soweto

A night of looting in Soweto

15 August 2019 12:36 PM
Concerned Citizens Alliance are marching against the the Public Protector

Concerned Citizens Alliance are marching against the the Public Protector

15 August 2019 12:30 PM
Public Protector slapped with personal costs in the Estina Dairy farm matter

Public Protector slapped with personal costs in the Estina Dairy farm matter

15 August 2019 12:24 PM
The advertising regulator says NO to the use of "no alcohol" by Savanna

The advertising regulator says NO to the use of "no alcohol" by Savanna

14 August 2019 1:38 PM
High Court rules that Zephany Nurse can now reveal her true identity

High Court rules that Zephany Nurse can now reveal her true identity

14 August 2019 1:29 PM
Is the axing of Zandile Gumede as mayor of an incompetent municipality a sign of things to come?

Is the axing of Zandile Gumede as mayor of an incompetent municipality a sign of things to come?

14 August 2019 1:18 PM
Features
The Future of Education, with Africa Melane
The Future of Education, with Africa Melane

As part of the iMadiba Project sponsored by Sanlam, Africa Melane hosts a conversation with thought-leaders in education.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

A wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
RMB Solutionist Thinking
RMB Solutionist Thinking

Bruce Whitfield presents an insightful new series that celebrates great thinking and what it takes to be a solutionist thinker.
Absa Insights 2019
Absa Insights 2019

Demonstrating Absa's global reach and expertise, providing access to corners of industries we wouldn’t necessarily have access to.
EWN Headlines
Security association ‘concerned’ by spike in security guard killings
Security association ‘concerned’ by spike in security guard killings

So far this year, 16 officers have been gunned down in the line of duty.
AA predicts another petrol price increase coming
AA predicts another petrol price increase coming

The AA is predicting a rise of 12 cents in the price of illuminating paraffin and up to 16 cents a litre for diesel.
SA announces visa waivers to boost tourism
SA announces visa waivers to boost tourism

Home Affairs Minister Aaron Motsoaledi said the South African government was engaging with Qatar, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates and New Zealand about a similar relaxation of entry requirements for SA citizens.
Crimeline

Send your anonymous tip-offs to 32211 (SMS charged at R1) or visit www.crimeline.co.za

LeadSA

Do the right thing. Visit www.leadsa.co.za

© Primedia Broadcasting

Terms & Conditions

Connect With Us