The Xolani Gwala Show

Concourt looks at whether independent candidates should contest national elections


EWN reporter, Nthakoana Ngatane, gives an update on what's been heard so far.

SADC Council of ministers meets in Tanzania

SADC Council of ministers meets in Tanzania

15 August 2019 1:12 PM
Nationals from four countries to start enjoying visa-free visits to SA

Nationals from four countries to start enjoying visa-free visits to SA

15 August 2019 1:03 PM
Some 123 843 vacancies in the Public Service remain unfilled

Some 123 843 vacancies in the Public Service remain unfilled

15 August 2019 12:45 PM
A night of looting in Soweto

A night of looting in Soweto

15 August 2019 12:36 PM
Concerned Citizens Alliance are marching against the the Public Protector

Concerned Citizens Alliance are marching against the the Public Protector

15 August 2019 12:30 PM
Public Protector slapped with personal costs in the Estina Dairy farm matter

Public Protector slapped with personal costs in the Estina Dairy farm matter

15 August 2019 12:24 PM
The advertising regulator says NO to the use of "no alcohol" by Savanna

The advertising regulator says NO to the use of "no alcohol" by Savanna

14 August 2019 1:38 PM
High Court rules that Zephany Nurse can now reveal her true identity

High Court rules that Zephany Nurse can now reveal her true identity

14 August 2019 1:29 PM
Is the axing of Zandile Gumede as mayor of an incompetent municipality a sign of things to come?

Is the axing of Zandile Gumede as mayor of an incompetent municipality a sign of things to come?

14 August 2019 1:18 PM
Features
The Future of Education, with Africa Melane
The Future of Education, with Africa Melane

As part of the iMadiba Project sponsored by Sanlam, Africa Melane hosts a conversation with thought-leaders in education.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

A wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
RMB Solutionist Thinking
RMB Solutionist Thinking

Bruce Whitfield presents an insightful new series that celebrates great thinking and what it takes to be a solutionist thinker.
Absa Insights 2019
Absa Insights 2019

Demonstrating Absa's global reach and expertise, providing access to corners of industries we wouldn’t necessarily have access to.
EWN Headlines
Ngcukaitobi: Electoral Act goes against international laws SA subscribes to
Ngcukaitobi: Electoral Act goes against international laws SA subscribes to

Advocate Tembeka Ngcukaitobi represented the New Nation Movement that wanted that provision of the Electoral Act to be declared unconstitutional.
South Africa's public debt is 'becoming uncomfortable' - IMF official
South Africa's public debt is 'becoming uncomfortable' - IMF official

'South Africa has the highest level of debt in its history,' the International Monetary Fund’s senior resident representative in South Africa, Montfort Mlachila, told a conference in Johannesburg.
Security association ‘concerned’ by spike in security guard killings
Security association ‘concerned’ by spike in security guard killings

So far this year, 16 officers have been gunned down in the line of duty.
Crimeline

Send your anonymous tip-offs to 32211 (SMS charged at R1) or visit www.crimeline.co.za

LeadSA

Do the right thing. Visit www.leadsa.co.za

© Primedia Broadcasting

Terms & Conditions

Connect With Us