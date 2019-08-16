The Xolani Gwala Show

Marikana massacre commemorated


EWN reporter, Thando Kubheka, with an update about what's happening at the moment in commemoration of this tragic event.

Government owes service providers over R600m and 30 days behind

16 August 2019 1:14 PM
Ramaphosa signs into law the National Credit Amendement Bill

16 August 2019 1:05 PM
Old Mutual and Peter Moyo back in court

16 August 2019 12:53 PM
What's happening in Zimbabwe after ruling against protests?

16 August 2019 12:33 PM
Zimbabwe's MDC launches protests against government for ailing economy

16 August 2019 12:29 PM
SADC Council of ministers meets in Tanzania

15 August 2019 1:12 PM
Nationals from four countries to start enjoying visa-free visits to SA

15 August 2019 1:03 PM
Concourt looks at whether independent candidates should contest national elections

15 August 2019 12:57 PM
Some 123 843 vacancies in the Public Service remain unfilled

15 August 2019 12:45 PM
EWN Headlines
Wife killer Jason Rohde loses bail dismissal appeal
Wife killer Jason Rohde loses bail dismissal appeal

Jason Rohde's legal team filed an application earlier today for leave to appeal Thurday's bail dismissal by the Western Cape High Court.
Ai Weiwei fears 'Tiananmen' crackdown in Hong Kong
Ai Weiwei fears 'Tiananmen' crackdown in Hong Kong

Ai's bleak warning comes after two months of protests that have turned increasingly violent, and as Beijing has massed security forces nearby on the mainland in a show of force.
Rights group considers court to force state to pay Marikana damages
Rights group considers court to force state to pay Marikana damages

The Socio-Economic Rights Institute (Seri) said it may be forced to approach the courts after negotiations with the state over damages for families of the Marikana massacre victims deadlocked.
