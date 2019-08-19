The Xolani Gwala Show

ANC Gauteng clarifies appointment of new MEC


Clement speaks to Jacob Khawe, ANC Gauteng Provincial Secretary, about this.

SAPS signs deal to supply police stations with more rape kits

SAPS signs deal to supply police stations with more rape kits

19 August 2019 1:16 PM
ANC responds to more CR17 leaks

ANC responds to more CR17 leaks

19 August 2019 12:55 PM
Legal Aid employees to embark on strike action

Legal Aid employees to embark on strike action

19 August 2019 12:51 PM
Krugersdorp killers await sentencing

Krugersdorp killers await sentencing

19 August 2019 12:31 PM
Mxolisi Nxasana testifies at State Capture Inquiry

Mxolisi Nxasana testifies at State Capture Inquiry

19 August 2019 12:26 PM
Government owes service providers over R600m and 30 days behind

Government owes service providers over R600m and 30 days behind

16 August 2019 1:14 PM
Ramaphosa signs into law the National Credit Amendement Bill

Ramaphosa signs into law the National Credit Amendement Bill

16 August 2019 1:05 PM
Old Mutual and Peter Moyo back in court

Old Mutual and Peter Moyo back in court

16 August 2019 12:53 PM
What's happening in Zimbabwe after ruling against protests?

What's happening in Zimbabwe after ruling against protests?

16 August 2019 12:33 PM
Features
The Future of Education, with Africa Melane
The Future of Education, with Africa Melane

As part of the iMadiba Project sponsored by Sanlam, Africa Melane hosts a conversation with thought-leaders in education.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

A wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
RMB Solutionist Thinking
RMB Solutionist Thinking

Bruce Whitfield presents an insightful new series that celebrates great thinking and what it takes to be a solutionist thinker.
Absa Insights 2019
Absa Insights 2019

Demonstrating Absa's global reach and expertise, providing access to corners of industries we wouldn’t necessarily have access to.
John Maytham's Book Reviews
John Maytham's Book Reviews

John shares his favourite books of the week.
EWN Headlines
Parliament committee to continue meeting on Jiba, Mrwebi’s futures
Parliament committee to continue meeting on Jiba, Mrwebi’s futures

Portfolio Committee on Justice and Correctional Services chairperson Bulelani Magwanishe said the committee would continue with its programme as members had not been formally informed or interdicted from going ahead with the process.
JHB taxi driver to be charged with attempted murder over road rage shooting
JHB taxi driver to be charged with attempted murder over road rage shooting

The driver was angered by a motorist who drove slowly looking for parking in the CBD on Friday.
CoJ, unions sign memorandum of understanding to reduce municipal strikes
CoJ, unions sign memorandum of understanding to reduce municipal strikes

The South African Municipal Workers Union and the Independent Municipal and Allied Trade Union are part of the agreement which will see protests being the last resort in addressing workers' grievances.
Crimeline

Send your anonymous tip-offs to 32211 (SMS charged at R1) or visit www.crimeline.co.za

LeadSA

Do the right thing. Visit www.leadsa.co.za

© Primedia Broadcasting

Terms & Conditions

Connect With Us