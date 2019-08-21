The Xolani Gwala Show

July Consumer Price Inflation drops to 4%


Clement speaks to Lumkile Mondi | Senior Lecturer at School of Economics and Business Science of the University of the Witwatersrand.

Nine out of ten people hate Ace Magashule, Citizen Survey finds

21 August 2019 1:12 PM
JMPD under pressure to explain how Tshegofatso Selahle died in custody

21 August 2019 12:42 PM
High Court sets aside Arms Deal Commission findings

21 August 2019 12:29 PM
Equality Court rules on apartheid flag

21 August 2019 12:18 PM
Justice Cameron retires

20 August 2019 1:06 PM
Minister of Small Business responds to CR17 donation

20 August 2019 1:03 PM
Minister of Small Business responds to non-payment by government departments

20 August 2019 12:57 PM
Maile holds briefing on state of municipalities

20 August 2019 12:41 PM
Tebogo Mokwele responds to CR17 donation

20 August 2019 12:35 PM
EWN Headlines
Mexican court rules to allow recreational cocaine use
Mexican court rules to allow recreational cocaine use

The rulings, the first of their kind in Mexico, would allow the two petitioners to "possess, transport and use cocaine," but not to sell it.
Doctors scared of medical schemes because of payment system, inquiry told
Doctors scared of medical schemes because of payment system, inquiry told

Lawyers that represent health professionals on Wednesday said their clients operated under stress when medical schemes investigated them, and they were scared of them.
South Africans still favour Ramaphosa, Malema not so much, survey finds
South Africans still favour Ramaphosa, Malema not so much, survey finds

The latest South African Citizens Survey (SACS) reveals that favourability ratings of prominent political figures have declined.
