The Xolani Gwala Show

Judge Raymond Zondo reflects on the first of State Capture Commission


Clement Manyathela caught up with the Deputy Chief Justice to get his reflections.

Why is the SA workplace excluding people with disabilities?

Why is the SA workplace excluding people with disabilities?

22 August 2019 1:11 PM
NPOs failing to submit annual reports

NPOs failing to submit annual reports

22 August 2019 1:05 PM
Old Mutual sacks Peter Moyo ... again

Old Mutual sacks Peter Moyo ... again

22 August 2019 12:58 PM
ANC confident of no-confidence motion against Mashaba

ANC confident of no-confidence motion against Mashaba

22 August 2019 12:28 PM
Judge Seriti stands by his Arms Deal Commission report

Judge Seriti stands by his Arms Deal Commission report

22 August 2019 12:19 PM
Nine out of ten people hate Ace Magashule, Citizen Survey finds

Nine out of ten people hate Ace Magashule, Citizen Survey finds

21 August 2019 1:12 PM
July Consumer Price Inflation drops to 4%

July Consumer Price Inflation drops to 4%

21 August 2019 1:00 PM
JMPD under pressure to explain how Tshegofatso Selahle died in custody

JMPD under pressure to explain how Tshegofatso Selahle died in custody

21 August 2019 12:42 PM
High Court sets aside Arms Deal Commission findings

High Court sets aside Arms Deal Commission findings

21 August 2019 12:29 PM
Features
The Future of Education, with Africa Melane
The Future of Education, with Africa Melane

As part of the iMadiba Project sponsored by Sanlam, Africa Melane hosts a conversation with thought-leaders in education.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

A wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
Absa Insights 2019
Absa Insights 2019

Demonstrating Absa's global reach and expertise, providing access to corners of industries we wouldn’t necessarily have access to.
John Maytham's Book Reviews
John Maytham's Book Reviews

John shares his favourite books of the week.
EWN Headlines
Cabinet hopes to be briefed on Eskom's draft white paper
Cabinet hopes to be briefed on Eskom's draft white paper

The draft white paper is expected to set out how Eskom will be unbundled into three separate state-owned divisions for generation, transmission and distribution.
ANC withdraws motion of no confidence against Mashaba
ANC withdraws motion of no confidence against Mashaba

The ANC wanted Herman Mashaba to go, arguing financial troubles in the country's biggest metro as well as poor service delivery.

Maimane’s request to ask Ramaphosa about CR17 ministers denied
Maimane’s request to ask Ramaphosa about CR17 ministers denied

Speaker Thandi Modise based her decision on the grounds that DA leader Mmusi Maimane failed to meet the strict requirements to have an urgent question added to the order paper.
Crimeline

Send your anonymous tip-offs to 32211 (SMS charged at R1) or visit www.crimeline.co.za

LeadSA

Do the right thing. Visit www.leadsa.co.za

© Primedia Broadcasting

Terms & Conditions

Connect With Us