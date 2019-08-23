The Xolani Gwala Show

Nelson Mandela Foundation on Afriforum tweeting apartheid flag after court ruling


Clement speaks to Nelson Mandela Foundation spokesperson, Luzuko Koti.

What's Cosatu's view about prescription of assets?

23 August 2019 1:14 PM
'The baby is lying there, and she just starts hitting him, seven times!'

23 August 2019 1:05 PM
Solidarity wants Brian Molefe to pay up the balance

23 August 2019 12:59 PM
Traffic department on speed campaign using cut-outs of traffic cops and cameras

23 August 2019 12:50 PM
Hanekom and Zuma face off in court

23 August 2019 12:34 PM
Why is the SA workplace excluding people with disabilities?

22 August 2019 1:11 PM
NPOs failing to submit annual reports

22 August 2019 1:05 PM
Old Mutual sacks Peter Moyo ... again

22 August 2019 12:58 PM
Judge Raymond Zondo reflects on the first of State Capture Commission

22 August 2019 12:40 PM
Features
The Future of Education, with Africa Melane
As part of the iMadiba Project sponsored by Sanlam, Africa Melane hosts a conversation with thought-leaders in education.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
A wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
Absa Insights 2019
Demonstrating Absa's global reach and expertise, providing access to corners of industries we wouldn’t necessarily have access to.
John Maytham's Book Reviews
John shares his favourite books of the week.
EWN Headlines
Court told Zuma tweet has led to threats on Hanekom’s life
The defamation case between Derek Hanekom and the former president is under way in the Durban High Court.
SABC to broadcast PSL games
Minister of Sports, Arts and Culture, Nathi Mthethwa has announced that the SABC will broadcast PSL games.
More teachers involved in Randfontein creche abuse facing arrest
In video footage, at least three teachers can be seen slapping children at the Myne Maatjies day care.
