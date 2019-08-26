The Xolani Gwala Show

Mbalula scraps illegal panel vans


Ray speaks to Santaco spokesperson, Thabisho Molelekwa.

Brexit is definitely coming, but will there be a deal?

26 August 2019 1:40 PM
DA wants Aarto put on hold ...for now

26 August 2019 1:26 PM
IFP has a new leader. What does this mean?

26 August 2019 1:09 PM
Eskom turnaround plan

26 August 2019 12:59 PM
The State Capture Inquiry continues with testimony from former Presidency officials

26 August 2019 12:53 PM
African Global Operations CEO Gavin Watson dies in a car crash

26 August 2019 12:48 PM
What's Cosatu's view about prescription of assets?

23 August 2019 1:14 PM
'The baby is lying there, and she just starts hitting him, seven times!'

23 August 2019 1:05 PM
Solidarity wants Brian Molefe to pay up the balance

23 August 2019 12:59 PM
Features
The Future of Education, with Africa Melane
As part of the iMadiba Project sponsored by Sanlam, Africa Melane hosts a conversation with thought-leaders in education.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
A wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
Absa Insights 2019
Demonstrating Absa's global reach and expertise, providing access to corners of industries we wouldn’t necessarily have access to.
John Maytham's Book Reviews
John shares his favourite books of the week.
EWN Headlines
SA Rugby stands by Etzebeth after claims of racist, physical attack against him
"We have spoken to Eben and he categorically denies any physical or racial abuse on his part as has been alleged in social media."

Kieswetter: If Sars fails, our democracy fails
South African Revenue Service (Sars) Commissioner Edward Kieswetter was speaking at the Tax Indaba which at the Sandton Convention Centre.
Leaked Eskom document paints dire picture of utility
It gives some indication of the priorities for leadership and the plans to ensure that Eskom digs itself out of what's becoming a very deep hole.

