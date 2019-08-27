The Xolani Gwala Show

Latest from the State Capture Commission of Inquiry


EWN reporter Barry Bateman gives us an update.

Film Industry booming in the Western Cape

27 August 2019 1:13 PM
Zimbabwe's Emmerson Mnangagwa cracks down on dissent - says Amnesty International

27 August 2019 1:06 PM
Cellphone companies losing millions due to battery theft at towers

27 August 2019 12:50 PM
More questions still asked about the death of Gavin Watson

27 August 2019 12:35 PM
Parliament's rules committee to come up with a process of removing Public Protector

27 August 2019 12:29 PM
Tributes pouring in for journalist Ben Said

27 August 2019 12:17 PM
Brexit is definitely coming, but will there be a deal?

26 August 2019 1:40 PM
DA wants Aarto put on hold ...for now

26 August 2019 1:26 PM
Mbalula scraps illegal panel vans

26 August 2019 1:17 PM
Features
The Future of Education, with Africa Melane
As part of the iMadiba Project sponsored by Sanlam, Africa Melane hosts a conversation with thought-leaders in education.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
A wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
Absa Insights 2019
Demonstrating Absa's global reach and expertise, providing access to corners of industries we wouldn’t necessarily have access to.
John Maytham's Book Reviews
John shares his favourite books of the week.
EWN Headlines
Individual implicated by Dukwana at Zondo inquiry doesn’t want to be named
Advocate Mike Hellens, representing the anonymous implicated party, said his client strongly rejected the allegation made by former Free State MEC Mxolisi Dukwana.
Communications Dept says banking license for Post Bank urgent
Deputy Minister of Communications Pinky Kekana said the South African Post Office was losing out on a great deal in the business of logistics.
Some pupils hospitalised after exposure to pepper spray at Durban school
Rescue Care said the pupils, aged between 14 and 16, were treated at the Effingham Primary School on Tuesday morning.

