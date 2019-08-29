The Xolani Gwala Show

Zandile Gumede digging in her heels


Ray speaks to ANC KZN spokesperson, Ricardo Mthembu

What's the latest from the State Capture Commission of Inquiry?

What's the latest from the State Capture Commission of Inquiry?

29 August 2019 12:48 PM
Adam Catzavelos reaches settlement with Human Rights Commission

Adam Catzavelos reaches settlement with Human Rights Commission

29 August 2019 12:18 PM
Amazon fires still raging

Amazon fires still raging

28 August 2019 1:15 PM
SABC lays out its financial plan before Parliament

SABC lays out its financial plan before Parliament

28 August 2019 1:08 PM
Former Free State MEC Mxolisi Dukwana continues his testimony

Former Free State MEC Mxolisi Dukwana continues his testimony

28 August 2019 12:55 PM
City of Tshwane suspends bus services for safety reasons

City of Tshwane suspends bus services for safety reasons

28 August 2019 12:42 PM
Finance Minister Tito Mboweni publishes a surprise economic blueprint

Finance Minister Tito Mboweni publishes a surprise economic blueprint

28 August 2019 12:35 PM
Film Industry booming in the Western Cape

Film Industry booming in the Western Cape

27 August 2019 1:13 PM
Zimbabwe's Emmerson Mnangagwa cracks down on dissent - says Amnesty International

Zimbabwe's Emmerson Mnangagwa cracks down on dissent - says Amnesty International

27 August 2019 1:06 PM
Features
#54and1 = 54 Countries. One Future.
#54and1 = 54 Countries. One Future.

Those developments shaping inclusive growth and shared futures in the 4th Industrial Revolution - brought to you by Standard Bank.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

A wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
Absa Insights 2019
Absa Insights 2019

Demonstrating Absa's global reach and expertise, providing access to corners of industries we wouldn’t necessarily have access to.
The Future of Education, with Africa Melane
The Future of Education, with Africa Melane

As part of the iMadiba Project sponsored by Sanlam, Africa Melane hosts a conversation with thought-leaders in education.
John Maytham's Book Reviews
John Maytham's Book Reviews

John shares his favourite books of the week.
EWN Headlines
Cosatu planning Marikana rally, Ramaphosa expected to join
Cosatu planning Marikana rally, Ramaphosa expected to join

This would be the first time that President Cyril Ramaphosa and Cosatu visit the area since the Marikana massacre in 2012.
SA Express flights still grounded as no deal yet with Acsa
SA Express flights still grounded as no deal yet with Acsa

The airline grounded flights on Wednesday, citing operational reasons.

CDE: Govt must improve tax collection to fix economy
CDE: Govt must improve tax collection to fix economy

The Centre for Development and Enterprise said that the country's tax regime, which was dominated by direct taxes such as personal and corporate income taxes, could contribute to slow growth.
Crimeline

Send your anonymous tip-offs to 32211 (SMS charged at R1) or visit www.crimeline.co.za

LeadSA

Do the right thing. Visit www.leadsa.co.za

© Primedia Broadcasting

Terms & Conditions

Connect With Us