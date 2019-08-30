The Xolani Gwala Show

Watson was ‘highly confident’ after praying for protection at tax probe


Ray speaks to Graeme Hosken who is a senior reporter at Sunday Times and Times select

What's the latest on Brexit?

30 August 2019 1:10 PM
Springbok squad heading to Japan

30 August 2019 1:05 PM
SACP demands investigative and prosecutorial action against state capture

30 August 2019 12:47 PM
Government warns SA will run out of water by 2030

30 August 2019 12:42 PM
Home Affairs Minister hosts marriage policy dialogue

30 August 2019 12:36 PM
Gauteng Hospitals don't comply with Health and Safety Act

29 August 2019 1:13 PM
Drug problem in Tshwane

29 August 2019 1:04 PM
What's the latest from the State Capture Commission of Inquiry?

29 August 2019 12:48 PM
Zandile Gumede digging in her heels

29 August 2019 12:29 PM
EWN Headlines
Gavin Watson was a man of unshakable faith, says son
Roth Watson was speaking at his father’s memorial service in Roodepoort west of Johannesburg on Friday morning.

Activists fear consequences of Langebaan lagoon fishing venture
The Department of Agriculture, Fisheries and Forestry was considering two applications from fishing consortiums for aquaculture operations at the lagoon.
DA to continue fight against NHI Bill
The DA's Siviwe Gwarube said the party was not entirely convinced the NHI Bill would pass constitutional muster and would still seek further legal opinion.
