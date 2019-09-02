The Xolani Gwala Show

Looting actions at Jeppestown


Clement speaks to SAPS spokesperson Captain Mavela Masondo and JMPD spokesperson Wayne Minnaar.

 

State Capture Inquiry: Nxasana wraps up and SABC takes the stand

2 September 2019 12:58 PM
A six-year-old girl kidnapped in Vanderbijlpark

2 September 2019 12:25 PM
What's the latest on Brexit?

30 August 2019 1:10 PM
Springbok squad heading to Japan

30 August 2019 1:05 PM
Watson was ‘highly confident’ after praying for protection at tax probe

30 August 2019 12:57 PM
SACP demands investigative and prosecutorial action against state capture

30 August 2019 12:47 PM
Government warns SA will run out of water by 2030

30 August 2019 12:42 PM
Home Affairs Minister hosts marriage policy dialogue

30 August 2019 12:36 PM
Gauteng Hospitals don't comply with Health and Safety Act

29 August 2019 1:13 PM
EWN Headlines
At least 20 arrested in KZN in connection with truck strike
Aggrieved truck drivers have been blockading major roads in protest against a lack of job opportunities.

More must be done to fight violence against women, says minister
Minister in the Presidency for Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities Maite Nkoana-Mashabane said she was alarmed by the murder of well-known female boxer Leighandre Jegels.
UPDATE: Amy-Lee de Jager's kidnappers demanded ransom, family confirms
Amy-Lee de Jager was kidnapped in front of Laërskool Kollegepark on Monday from her mother's car.
