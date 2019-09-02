The Xolani Gwala Show

Business owner describes chaos in Jeppestown


An eyewitness says looting continues after several shops in Malvern and Jeppestown were ransacked and set alight on Sunday night.

Global Elders meet Health Minister to discuss NHI

Global Elders meet Health Minister to discuss NHI

2 September 2019 1:42 PM
Hamanskraal water problem

Hamanskraal water problem

2 September 2019 1:28 PM
State Capture Inquiry: Nxasana wraps up and SABC takes the stand

State Capture Inquiry: Nxasana wraps up and SABC takes the stand

2 September 2019 12:58 PM
Looting actions at Jeppestown

Looting actions at Jeppestown

2 September 2019 12:30 PM
A six-year-old girl kidnapped in Vanderbijlpark

A six-year-old girl kidnapped in Vanderbijlpark

2 September 2019 12:25 PM
What's the latest on Brexit?

What's the latest on Brexit?

30 August 2019 1:10 PM
Springbok squad heading to Japan

Springbok squad heading to Japan

30 August 2019 1:05 PM
Watson was ‘highly confident’ after praying for protection at tax probe

Watson was ‘highly confident’ after praying for protection at tax probe

30 August 2019 12:57 PM
SACP demands investigative and prosecutorial action against state capture

SACP demands investigative and prosecutorial action against state capture

30 August 2019 12:47 PM
Features
#54and1 = 54 Countries. One Future.
#54and1 = 54 Countries. One Future.

Those developments shaping inclusive growth and shared futures in the 4th Industrial Revolution - brought to you by Standard Bank.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

A wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
Absa Insights 2019
Absa Insights 2019

Demonstrating Absa's global reach and expertise, providing access to corners of industries we wouldn’t necessarily have access to.
The Future of Education, with Africa Melane
The Future of Education, with Africa Melane

As part of the iMadiba Project sponsored by Sanlam, Africa Melane hosts a conversation with thought-leaders in education.
John Maytham's Book Reviews
John Maytham's Book Reviews

John shares his favourite books of the week.
EWN Headlines
Parly to hold public hearing on NHI Bill
Parly to hold public hearing on NHI Bill

Health committee chairperson Dr Sibongiseni Dhlomo said the public participation process has now been publicised through advertisements on various media platforms.
Nxasana: Zuma's lawyers tried to convince me to lie in court
Nxasana: Zuma's lawyers tried to convince me to lie in court

Mxolisi Nxasana said when Freedom Under Law and Corruption Watch launched its review application, he was approached by Jacob Zuma’s attorney Michael Hulley.

Residents describe fresh attacks, shop lootings in Jeppestown
Residents describe fresh attacks, shop lootings in Jeppestown

More than 40 people have been arrested for public violence since the unrest started in the inner city on Sunday.
Crimeline

Send your anonymous tip-offs to 32211 (SMS charged at R1) or visit www.crimeline.co.za

LeadSA

Do the right thing. Visit www.leadsa.co.za

© Primedia Broadcasting

Terms & Conditions

Connect With Us