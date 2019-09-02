The Xolani Gwala Show

Hamanskraal water problem


Clement speaks to the chairperson of the portfolio committee on water, Machwene Rosina Semenya.

Global Elders meet Health Minister to discuss NHI

Global Elders meet Health Minister to discuss NHI

2 September 2019 1:42 PM
Business owner describes chaos in Jeppestown

Business owner describes chaos in Jeppestown

2 September 2019 1:22 PM
State Capture Inquiry: Nxasana wraps up and SABC takes the stand

State Capture Inquiry: Nxasana wraps up and SABC takes the stand

2 September 2019 12:58 PM
Looting actions at Jeppestown

Looting actions at Jeppestown

2 September 2019 12:30 PM
A six-year-old girl kidnapped in Vanderbijlpark

A six-year-old girl kidnapped in Vanderbijlpark

2 September 2019 12:25 PM
What's the latest on Brexit?

What's the latest on Brexit?

30 August 2019 1:10 PM
Springbok squad heading to Japan

Springbok squad heading to Japan

30 August 2019 1:05 PM
Watson was ‘highly confident’ after praying for protection at tax probe

Watson was ‘highly confident’ after praying for protection at tax probe

30 August 2019 12:57 PM
SACP demands investigative and prosecutorial action against state capture

SACP demands investigative and prosecutorial action against state capture

30 August 2019 12:47 PM
Features
#54and1 = 54 Countries. One Future.
#54and1 = 54 Countries. One Future.

Those developments shaping inclusive growth and shared futures in the 4th Industrial Revolution - brought to you by Standard Bank.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

A wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
Absa Insights 2019
Absa Insights 2019

Demonstrating Absa's global reach and expertise, providing access to corners of industries we wouldn’t necessarily have access to.
The Future of Education, with Africa Melane
The Future of Education, with Africa Melane

As part of the iMadiba Project sponsored by Sanlam, Africa Melane hosts a conversation with thought-leaders in education.
John Maytham's Book Reviews
John Maytham's Book Reviews

John shares his favourite books of the week.
EWN Headlines
Residents describe fresh attacks, shop lootings in Jeppestown
Residents describe fresh attacks, shop lootings in Jeppestown

More than 40 people have been arrested for public violence since the unrest started in the inner city on Sunday.
NMU students clash with police amid protests
NMU students clash with police amid protests

The running battles saw police use rubber bullets to disperse the crowd on Monday.
Suspect in disappearance of Uyinene Mrewetyana charged with murder, rape
Suspect in disappearance of Uyinene Mrewetyana charged with murder, rape

The 42-year-old man appeared before the Wynberg Magistrates Court on Monday morning where he confessed to sexually assualting and murdering her.

Crimeline

Send your anonymous tip-offs to 32211 (SMS charged at R1) or visit www.crimeline.co.za

LeadSA

Do the right thing. Visit www.leadsa.co.za

© Primedia Broadcasting

Terms & Conditions

Connect With Us