Stephen spoke to Churchill Mgasi deputy president of Nafcoc and Macdonlad Netshitenzhe Acting DDG Consumer & Corporate Regulation at the dti's about the dti's proposed bill to increase the legal drinking limit and Nafcoc who are against the proposed increase.
Discussion on raising alcohol limit
