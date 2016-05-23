Stephen spoke to Lawson Naidoo CASAC Executive Secretary who gave analysis on the announcement that the NPA will appeal the decision which set aside the withdrawal of criminal charges against President Jacob Zuma.
NPA to appeal Zuma charges
|
DA's Athol Trollip weighs in on the party's election results
|
10 May 2019 12:39 PM
|
10 May 2019 12:35 PM
|
10 May 2019 12:30 PM
|
9 May 2019 1:04 PM
|
9 May 2019 12:56 PM
|
9 May 2019 12:44 PM
|
9 May 2019 12:28 PM
|
Touching base with voters in Cape Town, Jhb, Dbn and North West
|
8 May 2019 1:12 PM
|
8 May 2019 12:56 PM
|
8 May 2019 12:37 PM