Black First Land First Leader interview from holding cell

Black First Land First Leader Andile Mgxitama spoke to Stephen Grootes from a holding cell in Hatfield Court, following their court case. Andile said their matter had been remanded for seven days pending bail application.  Andile said he was disappointed with the processes of the court. A group of protesters from the Black First Land First (BFLF) movement headed by Andile Mngxitama were arrested after occupying the office of the public protector yesterday.

30 April 2019 1:28 PM
30 April 2019 1:05 PM
30 April 2019 1:01 PM
30 April 2019 12:54 PM
30 April 2019 12:35 PM
30 April 2019 12:28 PM
30 April 2019 12:21 PM
29 April 2019 1:29 PM
29 April 2019 1:18 PM
29 April 2019 1:06 PM
EWN Headlines
Stellenbosch University apologises for study on coloured women

The study found that low education levels and unhealthy lifestyle behaviours were a contributing factor to low cognitive functioning.
The less said the better for abducted Shiraaz Mohamed - Sisulu

Minister Lindiwe Sisulu said she wouldn't discuss South African government policy on negotiating ransoms because that could jeopardise the lives of hostages.
1 injured as protesters clash with police in eThekwini municipal workers’ strike

eThekwini employees are demanding a response to their claims that promotions are only being given to former liberation fighters.
