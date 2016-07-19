Black First Land First Leader Andile Mgxitama spoke to Stephen Grootes from a holding cell in Hatfield Court, following their court case. Andile said their matter had been remanded for seven days pending bail application. Andile said he was disappointed with the processes of the court. A group of protesters from the Black First Land First (BFLF) movement headed by Andile Mngxitama were arrested after occupying the office of the public protector yesterday.
Black First Land First Leader interview from holding cell
