Namibia deports nine South African Muslims

Iqbal Jassat, Executive Member: Media Review Network spoke to Stephen this afternoon about the nine Muslims that have been deported from Namibia. The nine South African Muslims were deported back home to Cape Town from southern Namibia on Tuesday for allegedly breaching the conditions of their stay by engaging in "religious work" after entering the country on visitors permits.
