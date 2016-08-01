The Xolani Gwala Show

Villagers taxed in death


Stephan spoke to Xolie Ndevu General Secretary Contralesa (Congress of Traditional Leaders of South Africa) about grieving families in parts of Kwazulu Natal who are forced to pay their chiefs R500 in tribal levies to cleanse themselves of death.

Update on cyclone Kenneth hitting Mozambique

26 April 2019 1:16 PM
Ramaphosa fires Jiba and Mrwebi

26 April 2019 1:12 PM
UCT study finds gender pay gap has shrunk over the last 25 years

26 April 2019 12:58 PM
President Ramaphosa fires Jiba and Mrwebi

26 April 2019 12:39 PM
#FreedomDay: Reflections on the last 25 years

26 April 2019 12:21 PM
Amnesty International launches Human Rights Manifesto before elections

25 April 2019 1:19 PM
Questions raised on Bridgette Radebe's involvement in Botswana presidential campaign

25 April 2019 1:12 PM
KZN floods death toll climbs to 70

25 April 2019 12:52 PM
Labour Court prevents Comair staffers from going ahead with planned strike

25 April 2019 12:39 PM
AMCU faces deregistration by labour department

25 April 2019 12:30 PM
EWN Headlines
Third murder charge against euthanasia advocate Sean Davison
Third murder charge against euthanasia advocate Sean Davison

Davison appeared in the Cape Town Magistrate’s Court on Monday where the State revealed it was adding another count of premeditated murder to the charge sheet.
Your vote could impact fuel prices, says economist
Your vote could impact fuel prices, says economist

From Wednesday, a litre of petrol will cost 54 cents more, 1 cents for diesel and 3 cents for illuminating paraffin.

ANC's Smith, Zuma unaware of Sars probe over Bosasa scandal
ANC's Smith, Zuma unaware of Sars probe over Bosasa scandal

The state capture commission has heard shocking revelations of how some government officials and ANC members benefited from deals with the facilities company now known as African Global Operations.
