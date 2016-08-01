Villagers taxed in death

Stephan spoke to Xolie Ndevu General Secretary Contralesa (Congress of Traditional Leaders of South Africa) about grieving families in parts of Kwazulu Natal who are forced to pay their chiefs R500 in tribal levies to cleanse themselves of death.
