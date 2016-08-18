Stephen spoke to Herman Mashaba DA Mayor candidate for Joburg who confirmed that he will be presented on Monday as the DA’s mayoral candidate for Joburg regardless of the EFF disapproval of him during coalition talks.
Herman confirms DA mayoral post
