Stephen spoke to Dr Bongani Ngqulunga Presidency spokesperson about the presidency issuing a statement saying the president does not have the authority to stop an investigation into any person.
Presidency has no power over Pravin, Hawks
|
Fact-checker records 10 000 Trump lies since taking office and Latest on Venezuela
|
1 May 2019 1:09 PM
|
1 May 2019 1:00 PM
|
1 May 2019 12:54 PM
|
1 May 2019 12:29 PM
|
1 May 2019 12:25 PM
|
30 April 2019 1:28 PM
|
30 April 2019 1:05 PM
|
30 April 2019 1:01 PM
|
30 April 2019 12:54 PM
|
30 April 2019 12:35 PM