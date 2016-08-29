Stephen spoke to the deputy MD of youth engagement agency Livity Africa and Columnist Zama Ndlovu, an alumni of Pretoria Girls High School who expressed her disappointment with the rules at the school. Zama also added that her generation suffered the same struggles at the school in the mid 1990s and the rules were amended at that time to include braids and corn rows.
Pretoria school girls protest over school rules and their hair
|
30 April 2019 1:28 PM
|
30 April 2019 1:05 PM
|
30 April 2019 1:01 PM
|
30 April 2019 12:54 PM
|
30 April 2019 12:35 PM
|
IRR predicts ANC decline in Gauteng and Western Cape after elections
|
30 April 2019 12:28 PM
|
30 April 2019 12:21 PM
|
Air Zimbabwe engine catches 'brief' fire during flight from OR Tambo
|
29 April 2019 1:29 PM
|
29 April 2019 1:18 PM
|
29 April 2019 1:06 PM