The Xolani Gwala Show

Pretoria school girls protest over school rules and their hair


Stephen spoke to the deputy MD of youth engagement agency Livity Africa and Columnist  Zama Ndlovu, an alumni of Pretoria Girls High School who expressed her disappointment with the rules at the school. Zama also added that her generation suffered the same struggles at the school in the mid 1990s and the rules were amended at that time to include braids and corn rows.

PAPPPI threatens protest over fuel prices on election day:

30 April 2019 1:28 PM
Cosatu on May Day state of readiness

30 April 2019 1:05 PM
PAPPPI threatens protest over fuel prices on election day

30 April 2019 1:01 PM
Mayor Mashaba delivers State of the City Address

30 April 2019 12:54 PM
Ace Magashule on campaign trail in Cape Town

30 April 2019 12:35 PM
IRR predicts ANC decline in Gauteng and Western Cape after elections

30 April 2019 12:28 PM
Multichoice bans any content with Steve Hofmeyr

30 April 2019 12:21 PM
Air Zimbabwe engine catches 'brief' fire during flight from OR Tambo

29 April 2019 1:29 PM
Video showing Shiraaz Mahomed pleading for life authentic

29 April 2019 1:18 PM
Latest Ipsos poll favours ANC

29 April 2019 1:06 PM
EWN Headlines
Mashaba ‘negotiating’ private electricity deal for City of Joburg
Herman Mashaba says the City of Johannesburg is working to strike a deal with the Kelvin power station, which is an independent power producer.
KZN floods: Ramaphosa declares week of mourning
KwaZulu-Natal Premier Willies Mchunu had also declared Thursday, 2 May, a provincial day of mourning.

Political parties accused of ignoring women, children ahead of elections
NGO Philisa Abafazi Bethu also criticised the African Christian Democratic Party for calling for the reintroduction of corporal punishment in schools.

