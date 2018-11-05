Afternoons with Pippa Hudson

Raymond Suttner gets #LLM #after49years


Pippa Hudson speaks to Raymond Suttner Scholar & Political Analyst. You may already have seen the comment by Professor Raymond Suttner who is a writer, academic and political analyst, currently based at the University of Johannesburg. In it he reveals that on 14 December this year, he will finally be awarded his Masters of Law or LLM degree by UCT – nearly half a century after he first submitted his thesis. Now since then he’s gone on to earn other degrees including a PhD from WITS and an honorary Doctor of Letters from the Netaji Subhas Open University in Kolkata. But the point is, it’s not really about the degree itself. It’s about the reason it was never awarded in the first place, and about setting right

Retirement: Sorted & downscaling for retirement

Retirement: Sorted & downscaling for retirement

16 November 2018 3:45 PM
Pippa's Planet: Nekrotopia - green eco-burials

Pippa's Planet: Nekrotopia - green eco-burials

16 November 2018 2:37 PM
Five things to do in Cape Town this weekend

Five things to do in Cape Town this weekend

16 November 2018 2:15 PM
Travel: Cathay Pacific launches first non-stop flight between Cape Town & Hong Kong

Travel: Cathay Pacific launches first non-stop flight between Cape Town & Hong Kong

16 November 2018 2:10 PM
First lady of comedy Tumi Morake on her book, career, life & much more

First lady of comedy Tumi Morake on her book, career, life & much more

16 November 2018 1:55 PM
Retirement: Nutrition for seniors

Retirement: Nutrition for seniors

16 November 2018 11:46 AM
WC Health Dept launches first mobile circumcision clinic in Cape Town

WC Health Dept launches first mobile circumcision clinic in Cape Town

15 November 2018 4:11 PM
LeadSA: Support Mensch Mitvah day 2018

LeadSA: Support Mensch Mitvah day 2018

15 November 2018 4:05 PM
Health and Wellness: The Newborns Trust

Health and Wellness: The Newborns Trust

15 November 2018 2:43 PM
DIY: Trends for summer

DIY: Trends for summer

15 November 2018 2:22 PM
Features
State Capture Inquiry
State Capture Inquiry

Everything you need to know about the State Capture Inquiry.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Nedbank brings you a wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
ConsumerTalk with Wendy Knowler
ConsumerTalk with Wendy Knowler

Consumer journalist Wendy Knowler provides useful insights and tips on how to make the most of your buying power.
2018 Nedbank Business Accelerator
2018 Nedbank Business Accelerator

Helping successful, established entrepreneurs take their businesses to the next level.
#WaterWatch
#WaterWatch

Winter rains see Cape dam levels rise to 70%. Find out more about how to save water.
Win
The Nedbank Franchise Business Breakfast with Cape Talk
The Nedbank Franchise Business Breakfast with Cape Talk

The Nedbank Franchise Business Breakfast on Cape Talk.
Submit your questions for the Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk in 2019
Submit your questions for the Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk in 2019

The Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk is back and it’s the perfect opportunity to prove your brainpower!

EWN Headlines
Macron's popularity falls to 25 percent: poll
Macron's popularity falls to 25 percent: poll

Thirty-four percent were "mostly dissatisfied" while 39% were "very dissatisfied", according to the poll.
Panama prisoners build confession boxes for papal visit
Panama prisoners build confession boxes for papal visit

The sound of nails being deftly hammered into wood mingles with music in the makeshift workshop of the overcrowded La Joya prison, northeast of Panama City.
APEC leaders seek unity after US, China spat
APEC leaders seek unity after US, China spat

Wrapping up a two-day summit, leaders will strive to craft a statement on the uncontroversial parts of their agenda - pushing for deeper economic integration.
Crimeline

Send your anonymous tip-offs to 32211 (SMS charged at R1) or visit www.crimeline.co.za

LeadSA

Do the right thing. Visit www.leadsa.co.za

© Primedia Broadcasting

Terms & Conditions

Connect With Us