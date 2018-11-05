Matric certificate ready for collection says, mother of Buntu Nqabeni

5 November 2018 1:46 PM

Pippa Hudson speaks to Nobesuthu Nqabeni. In late September we were contacted by Nobesuthu Nqabeni whose son had been waiting 7 YEARS for his matric certificate. She’d made countless trips to WCED and countless calls to Umalusi, spending money she didn’t have on transport, only to be sent from pillar to post. Her son lost a year of his tertiary studies because they would not register him for his final year without it. He finally got a dispensation to complete his studies (at Stellenbosch university) but was told he could not graduate without the missing document.