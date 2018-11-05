New Beginnings Feature: The book Shame on You

5 November 2018 2:44 PM

Pippa Hudson speaks to Amy Heydenrych Owner at Story communications. We don’t often get to chat about fiction on my show so this next interview feels like a bit of a guilty pleasure. Then again the festive season is around the corner and everyone’s looking for good recommendations of books to take on holiday or give to their loved ones as gifts. So I’m making a happy exception to chat to a South African writer whose first full length novel is going to tick all the boxes for a Christmas stockings this year.